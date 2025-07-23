Ganga flowing at severe level across various states: CWC

NEW DELHI: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday warned flood situation was worsening across several states, with the Ganga flowing at a severe level at several monitoring sites amid persistent rainfall.

According to the CWC's daily flood bulletin, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark at Hathidah and Gandhi Ghat in Patna in Bihar, Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Ballia in eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Farakkha in West Bengal.

The Kosi River is flowing above the danger level in Bihar, while the Burhi Gandak River in Bihar is flowing under severe conditions.

The bulletin indicated a high probability of urban flooding in low-lying areas of northern Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh due to continuous rainfall and river swelling.

The CWC has advised district administrations in affected states to activate flood response protocols.