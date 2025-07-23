Government takes measures to enhance representation of south Indian language channels on DD Free Dish

NEW DELHI: With the viewership of Prasar Bharti’s Direct-To-Home (DTH) service—Doordarshan (DD) Free Dish growing manifolds every year, the government has been taking various proactive measures to increase the representation of south Indian language channels on the platform.

For better regional representation, slots were reserved for south Indian language channels in the e-auctions of DD Free Dish earlier this year. Eligibility norms have also been simplified to ensure greater participation from private broadcasters in the southern region.

The DTH service has seen consistent growth in its reach over the past few years and as per industry estimates of 2024; it reaches approximately 49 million households. It was 33 million in 2018, signifying the positive audience growth.

While responding to questions on measures taken by the Government to encourage south Indian language channels to secure slots on DD Free Dish and the results achieved, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, on Wednesday, informed Lok Sabha that DD's regional channels such as DD Tamil, DD Saptagiri, DD Chandana, DD Yadagiri, and DD Malayalam have also been onboarded and they are being technologically upgraded and better promoted to enhance their visibility.