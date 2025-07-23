Home Secretary level talks: India, Nepal agree to boost border, security cooperation

NEW DELHI: India and Nepal have agreed to review and enhance bilateral security cooperation and border management mechanisms, pledging to strengthen them further.

The deliberations in these regards took place during the home secretary level talks between India and Nepal, which was held here on July 22, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in an official statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Govind Mohan, the Union Home Secretary, Government of India, and the Nepali delegation was led by Gokarna Mani Duwadee, the Home Secretary of the Government of Nepal.

During the talks, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral security cooperation as well as border management and agreed to strengthen it further, the MHA noted in the statement.

The deliberations included issues related to the repair and maintenance of boundary pillars, trans-border criminal activities, working of border district coordination committees, strengthening of border infrastructure, especially the Integrated Check Posts, roads and railway networks, empowerment and capacity building of various security related institutions, and ways to strengthen cooperation in disaster risk reduction and management, the MHA said.

The two sides welcomed the finalisation of the text of the agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters and agreed to work towards early conclusion of the revised Extradition Treaty, it said, adding that the top officials of the two sides agreed that the next home secretary level talks will be held in Nepal at a mutual convenient date.