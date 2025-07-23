Illegal mine collapse in Dhanbad’s Jamunia area; nine feared trapped, officials remain silent

RANCHI: An illegal mine near the Jamunia River at Kesargarha under Baghmara Police Station in Dhanbad district collapsed, with at least nine people feared to be buried under the debris. According to local residents, 15 workers were present in the mine when carbonaceous rock gave way with a loud crash. The collapse is believed to have occurred due to weakly supported pillars within the illegal excavation site.

“As many as nine people are feared buried under the debris of the illegal mine, which was being operated by a local mining mafia,” said a local resident on condition of anonymity.

Despite the severity of the incident, there has been no official confirmation. Local police and administrative officials have claimed ignorance. Baghmara Police Station in-charge Ajit Kumar stated that he had not received any information, while Rajiv Ranjan, the nodal security officer of Block-2 area, also expressed unawareness of the situation.