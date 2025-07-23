IndiGo's Ahmedabad-Diu flight aborts take-off due to technical snag; DGCA launches probe

AHMEDABAD: An IndiGo flight bound for Diu was forced to abort take-off after a cockpit engine fire alert triggered panic. This near-miss comes just over a month after the deadly crash of Air India flight AI-171, which killed 260 people, including those on board and on the ground.

Flight 6E-7966, operated on an ATR aircraft (VT-IYA), was preparing to take off from Ahmedabad when pilots suddenly received an “engine one flameout” warning.

Reacting swiftly, the crew rejected take-off and brought the aircraft to a safe halt. All 70 passengers and crew members on board escaped unhurt.

The aircraft has now been grounded for detailed checks. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched a formal probe into the incident, aiming to determine what triggered the fire alert.

Reacting on the incident , An IndiGo Spokesperson says, "A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on IndiGo flight 6E7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to bay. The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations."