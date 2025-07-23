IRCTC case: Delhi court adjourns order on framing of charges against Lalu Prasad, kin till August 5

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday deferred till August 5 its order on framing of charges against RJD president Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, their son Tejashwi Yadav and others in a case linked to alleged irregularities in the IRCTC.

On May 29, the court reserved its order after the arguments were concluded on the aspect of charge.

Prasad, Devi and Yadav have refuted corruption and other charges levelled against them by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

The charges also include criminal conspiracy and cheating, and carry a maximum jail term of seven years.

The three claimed before the court through their lawyer that the CBI lacked evidence to prosecute them.

Prasad, who was the railway minister during the UPA-I government, earlier questioned the validity of sanctions obtained by the CBI to prosecute him.

The agency told the court on February 28 that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the accused persons.