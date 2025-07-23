Kejriwal slams Gujarat government as Adani’s 'agent' at AAP’s mega farmer mahapanchayat in Modasa

AHMEDABAD: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led government in Gujarat of crony capitalism and brutal suppression of farmers' voices.

In a fiery show of strength, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a massive Farmer-Cattle Herder Mahapanchayat in Gujarat’s Modasa, drawing a crowd.

Kejriwal, blasted the state government as "Adani’s government", alleging it was handing over every major contract to the billionaire while ignoring the plight of cattle herders and poor farmers.

The AAP leader declared that his party stood with the common man and would fight tooth and nail for their rights.

Kejriwal said, “The BJP is a government for the rich people and works for Adani. Wherever Adani needs a deal anywhere in the world, the Prime Minister himself secure it for him.”