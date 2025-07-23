Kejriwal slams Gujarat government as Adani’s 'agent' at AAP’s mega farmer mahapanchayat in Modasa

AHMEDABAD: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accused the BJP-led government in Gujarat of crony capitalism and brutal suppression of farmers' voices.
In a fiery show of strength, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a massive Farmer-Cattle Herder Mahapanchayat in Gujarat’s Modasa, drawing a crowd.
Kejriwal, blasted the state government as "Adani’s government", alleging it was handing over every major contract to the billionaire while ignoring the plight of cattle herders and poor farmers.
The AAP leader declared that his party stood with the common man and would fight tooth and nail for their rights.
Kejriwal said, “The BJP is a government for the rich people and works for Adani. Wherever Adani needs a deal anywhere in the world, the Prime Minister himself secure it for him.”
Slamming the recent police action against protesting cattle herders, Kejriwal termed the lathi-charge and tear gas attacks as an act of arrogance by a regime that refuses to listen to the people.
Citing the case of Ashok Chaudhary, he demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation, saying, “If farmers ask for their rights, the government either ignores them or beats them. This is not governance, this is tyranny.”
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed Kejriwal’s sentiments, accusing both the BJP and the Congress of collusion.
He said, “If Congress had truly stood with cattle herders, we wouldn’t have had to come from Delhi and Punjab. The BJP-Congress nexus is looting Gujarat for 30 years. We are here to break that chain.”
Speaking on Punjab’s development, CM Bhagwant Mann said, “I stand before you after giving 55,000 government jobs, issuing 10 lakh health cards for free treatment, and building sports grounds in every village. People pay taxes, we’re returning that money through free electricity, quality government schools, Mohalla Clinics, and strong infrastructure.”
Kejriwal also highlighted state-sponsored oppression in Sabarkantha and Aravalli, where he said peaceful cattle herders were met with brute force.
He called these incidents a shame on democracy, and vowed that AAP would continue to expose such injustices.
The event saw the participation of AAP Gujarat MLAs, office bearers, and thousands of ground-level workers, marking what the party calls “the beginning of a people's movement in rural Gujarat.”