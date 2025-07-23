Main shooter in Bihar village chief's murder case arrested in Delhi's Keshav Puram

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old shooter allegedly involved in the politically-motivated murder of a former village head in Bihar has been arrested in north Delhi's Keshav Puram, an officer said on Wednesday.
Rahul Singh Rajput has a history of 31 serious criminal cases and was wanted in a case registered under Aurangabad's Mali Police Station for the murder of Sanjay Singh on November 30, 2024, the officer said.
"Singh was gunned down as a fallout of an ongoing rivalry between two local groups vying for political dominance. Rahul had been absconding ever since, while seven of his co-accused had already been arrested by Bihar Police," said Harsh Indora, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).
On July 22, a team from the Bihar Police sought assistance from the Delhi Police and a joint operation was launched. The accused was traced to the Keshav Puram area in Delhi. He was finally cornered and apprehended near Prembari Pul, he said.
Rahul initially tried to mislead the interrogating team, but eventually confessed to his role in the murder, he said.
He was formally arrested by the Bihar Police team and produced before a court for further legal proceedings.
Rahul was found involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, Arms Act violations, NDPS Act offences and several other cases under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act.
He has been booked in at least 31 criminal cases across Uttar Pradesh over the last two decades, the officer said.
"Rahul's criminal journey began when he was in class 12. Following his first arrest, he abandoned his studies and joined the illegal narcotics trade. His failure to secure stable work in Jamshedpur led him deeper into crime," the DCP said.
He gradually built a fearsome reputation as a contract killer and extortionist, expanding his network to Varanasi, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Bhadohi, and Deoria, the officer said.
His association with Rakesh Giri, another gangster from Bihar who he met in jail, led to his eventual involvement in the Aurangabad murder case, he added.