Main shooter in Bihar village chief's murder case arrested in Delhi's Keshav Puram

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old shooter allegedly involved in the politically-motivated murder of a former village head in Bihar has been arrested in north Delhi's Keshav Puram, an officer said on Wednesday.

Rahul Singh Rajput has a history of 31 serious criminal cases and was wanted in a case registered under Aurangabad's Mali Police Station for the murder of Sanjay Singh on November 30, 2024, the officer said.

"Singh was gunned down as a fallout of an ongoing rivalry between two local groups vying for political dominance. Rahul had been absconding ever since, while seven of his co-accused had already been arrested by Bihar Police," said Harsh Indora, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On July 22, a team from the Bihar Police sought assistance from the Delhi Police and a joint operation was launched. The accused was traced to the Keshav Puram area in Delhi. He was finally cornered and apprehended near Prembari Pul, he said.

Rahul initially tried to mislead the interrogating team, but eventually confessed to his role in the murder, he said.