Man assaults Thane hospital receptionist after being stopped from jumping queue; arrested

THANE: Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman receptionist at a private paediatrics hospital here after she refused to allow him to walk into the doctor's chamber without an appointment, officials said on Wednesday.

A viral video shows the accused, a migrant from Bihar, kicking the receptionist, who hails from Maharashtra, and dragging her by her hair across the reception floor of the hospital at Kalyan in Thane district on Monday evening.

She was rescued by relatives of other patients.

The accused, identified as Gokul Jha, was angry as the 25-year-old receptionist didn't allow him and a woman accompanying him with a baby to jump the queue and meet the doctor who was busy with other patients, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

The receptionist suffered critical injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dombivli, according to police.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered the FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, using obscene language, and outraging the modesty of a woman, an official earlier said.

The accused was arrested late Tuesday evening, a police official said.