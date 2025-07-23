Man assaults Thane hospital receptionist after being stopped from jumping queue; arrested

THANE: Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a woman receptionist at a private paediatrics hospital here after she refused to allow him to walk into the doctor's chamber without an appointment, officials said on Wednesday.
A viral video shows the accused, a migrant from Bihar, kicking the receptionist, who hails from Maharashtra, and dragging her by her hair across the reception floor of the hospital at Kalyan in Thane district on Monday evening.
She was rescued by relatives of other patients.
The accused, identified as Gokul Jha, was angry as the 25-year-old receptionist didn't allow him and a woman accompanying him with a baby to jump the queue and meet the doctor who was busy with other patients, as per the First Information Report (FIR).
The receptionist suffered critical injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dombivli, according to police.
Based on the victim's complaint, the police registered the FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, using obscene language, and outraging the modesty of a woman, an official earlier said.
The accused was arrested late Tuesday evening, a police official said.
"This kind of violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Our team worked tirelessly to track and arrest the accused, Gokul Jha, in Kalyan. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende told reporters.
Leaders across party lines condemned the attack.
BJP state president Ravindra Chavan met with DCP Zende late Tuesday night and insisted on swift action.
Shiv Sena's district president Dipesh Mhatre and local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raju Patil also sought strict action by police in the matter.
"The main accused, Gokul Jha, was arrested due to the alertness of citizens and diligence of the police force. He has a criminal history, including previous cases registered at Vitthalwadi and Kolsewadi police stations. He recently came out on bail in a serious criminal case," Zende said.
Three other persons - Jha's brother and two women who were present at the scene -- have also been detained, according to the police. Their involvement was being investigated.
CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas was being scrutinised to identify all those involved in the attack, they said.
The investigation is underway, Zende said and assured every aspect of the case will be thoroughly examined.