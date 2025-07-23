NC President Farooq Abdullah calls for immediate restoration of J&K statehood

NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday made a strong pitch for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, calling the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 “unjust and unlawful.”

Speaking at the “Statehood Now” public meeting at the Constitution Club of India here Abdullah voiced serious concern over the state of democracy and rising divisions in the country. The event was organised by the Forum for Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Who gave you the right to take away our statehood? Did you ask the people? Was the assembly in session?” he asked, referring to the Centre’s move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. He also cited a recent interview in which the then Governor of J&K admitted he was unaware of the constitutional process at the time. “Even the then Governor admitted he didn’t know the law,” Abdullah added.

“We are not here to bow. We are not here to beg. It is our right as Indians under the Constitution of India. What you have done is illegal. Restore our statehood,” he said.

Abdullah warned that the situation in Kashmir could become a precedent for other parts of the country.

“..We want our rights. We fight for our rights. We came here to ask for it. Many people who spoke here said rightly said Kashmir is the testing ground. That will be the fate of many other states very soon. I hope that doesn’t happen.”

He added: “For that we all have to stand together.”

He also criticised what her termed as growing polarisation and marginalisation of vulnerable communities in the country. “This is not the India I grew up in, and I’m not going to accept this as my India,” he said. “I want an India where we exist as equals, love each other, and rise above religion, region, and language.”

Abdullah said: “The Constitution gives every Indian the right to vote and live with dignity, regardless of background. Those values are now under threat.”

Calling for unity and collective resolve, Abdullah said” “It’s our country. If we don’t defend it and our Constitution, what will we tell our children?.” He ended his speech with a Jai Hind.