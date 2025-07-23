NewsClick case: Delhi HC grants pre-arrest bail to Prabir Purkayastha

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to NewsClick's founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha booked for allegedly receiving money to peddle pro-China propaganda through its stories.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also granted him a similar relief in the money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court pronounced the order on Purkayastha's pleas.