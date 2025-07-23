Oppn sports black, stalls Assembly to protest electoral rolls revision

PATNA: CHAOS reigned Bihar Assembly on the second day of the five-day Monsoon session on Tuesday as Opposition members wore black and protested the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, demanding immediate discussion on the matter.
Marked by shouting of slogans and scenes of unrest, the session was adjourned twice amid escalating tensions — once just 21 minutes after the proceedings started for the day. The agitated members stormed the well, lifted chairs in protest and, in a moment, captured the video and hurled papers towards CM Nitish Kumar.
Marshals immediately intervened to restore order, struggling to contain the uproar.
The Opposition members were not in a mood to relent despite repeated request from the Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to the members to take their respective seats. The House was adjourned till 2 pm and chaos prevailed, and Speaker’s request fell on deaf ears.
The commotion began shortly after the House convened at 2 pm, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav denouncing the SIR process, calling it “anti-democratic” and alleging it threatened the integrity of the electoral process.
Deadline extended
The last date of submission of Enumeration Forms for SIR exercise has been extended by one one. According to an EC directive issued Tuesday, electors can now submit their forms until July 26, instead of the previous July 25 deadline.