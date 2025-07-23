Oppn sports black, stalls Assembly to protest electoral rolls revision

Marshals immediately intervened to restore order, struggling to contain the uproar.

The Opposition members were not in a mood to relent despite repeated request from the Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav to the members to take their respective seats. The House was adjourned till 2 pm and chaos prevailed, and Speaker’s request fell on deaf ears.

The commotion began shortly after the House convened at 2 pm, with Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav denouncing the SIR process, calling it “anti-democratic” and alleging it threatened the integrity of the electoral process.

Deadline extended

The last date of submission of Enumeration Forms for SIR exercise has been extended by one one. According to an EC directive issued Tuesday, electors can now submit their forms until July 26, instead of the previous July 25 deadline.