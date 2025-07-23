Pakistan open to 'meaningful dialogue' with India: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to engage in a "meaningful dialogue" with India to resolve all outstanding issues.
His remarks came during a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Prime Minister’s House, according to an official statement.
The two leaders discussed regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East, as well as ongoing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
“The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the UK’s role in helping de-escalate tensions during the recent Pakistan-India standoff, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness for a meaningful dialogue with India on all unresolved matters,” the statement read.
Tensions flared after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The strikes led to four days of clashes, which ended on May 10 following an understanding to halt military actions.
India, however, has maintained that any dialogue with Pakistan must be limited to the issues of terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
On the topic of Pakistan-UK relations, PM Sharif said the positive momentum in bilateral ties and welcomed recent trade talks that, he said, could lead to mutually beneficial opportunities.
He also praised the UK government’s decision to resume Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights to and from the UK, describing it as a step that would ease travel challenges for the British Pakistani community and boost people-to-people exchanges.
