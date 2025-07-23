Pakistan open to 'meaningful dialogue' with India: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s willingness to engage in a "meaningful dialogue" with India to resolve all outstanding issues.

His remarks came during a meeting with British High Commissioner Jane Marriott at the Prime Minister’s House, according to an official statement.

The two leaders discussed regional developments in South Asia and the Middle East, as well as ongoing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

“The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for the UK’s role in helping de-escalate tensions during the recent Pakistan-India standoff, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness for a meaningful dialogue with India on all unresolved matters,” the statement read.