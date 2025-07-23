Pakistan steeped in fanaticism, terrorism: India tells UNSC meeting

UNITED NATIONS: India told a UN Security Council meeting presided over by Pakistan that there should be a serious cost to nations who foment cross-border terrorism, as it described the neighbouring country as a serial borrower steeped in fanaticism.

As we debate promoting international peace and security, it is essential to recognise that there are some fundamental principles which need to be universally respected.

One of them is zero tolerance for terrorism, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said.

Harish delivered the national statement on Tuesday at the UN Security Council high-level open debate on Promoting International Peace and Security through Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes' held under Pakistan's presidency of the 15-nation Council for July.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar presided over the open debate that was also addressed by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.