Theatre legend Ratan Thiyam, doyen of ‘theatre of roots’ movement, passes away at 77

GUWAHATI: Ratan Thiyam, a luminary of Indian theatre and winner of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, passed away early Wednesday morning.
The 77-year-old from Manipur was one of the leading figures of the “theatre of roots” movement in Indian theatre that started in the 1970s. He wrote and staged plays that used ancient Indian theatre traditions and forms in a contemporary context.
Thiyam, considered one of the leading contemporary theatre gurus, had worked as the vice chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi before he served the National School of Drama as chairperson.
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was among leaders who mourned the death.
“It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity,” Singh posted on X.
He said the work of Thiyam carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.
“May his soul rest in peace and his spirit continue to live on in the works he leaves behind and in the countless lives he inspired. May we all find strength in remembering his immense contributions to our cultural landscape,” Singh further wrote.
Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi also mourned the demise.
“A towering figure in the world of theatre, he was the only individual from the region to have held the prestigious position of Director at the National School of Drama. Recipient of numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri, Shri Ratan Thiyam’s contribution to art, culture, and literature will forever be remembered. His untimely demise is a tremendous loss to Manipur and the nation,” Devi posted on X.
She conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the artistic fraternity on behalf of BJP, Manipur.