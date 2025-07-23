Theatre legend Ratan Thiyam, doyen of ‘theatre of roots’ movement, passes away at 77

GUWAHATI: Ratan Thiyam, a luminary of Indian theatre and winner of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, passed away early Wednesday morning.

The 77-year-old from Manipur was one of the leading figures of the “theatre of roots” movement in Indian theatre that started in the 1970s. He wrote and staged plays that used ancient Indian theatre traditions and forms in a contemporary context.

Thiyam, considered one of the leading contemporary theatre gurus, had worked as the vice chairman of Sangeet Natak Akademi before he served the National School of Drama as chairperson.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was among leaders who mourned the death.

“It is with deep sorrow that I express my heartfelt condolences on the passing of Shri Ratan Thiyam, a true luminary of Indian theatre and an esteemed son of Manipur. His unwavering dedication to his craft, his vision, and his love for Manipuri culture enriched not only the world of theatre but also our very identity,” Singh posted on X.

He said the work of Thiyam carried the soul of Manipur, echoing its stories, its struggles, and its beauty.