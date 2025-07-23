Underperforming teachers in Uttarakhand to face mandatory hill transfers under new transfer policy

DEHRADUN: In a decisive and unprecedented move aimed at dramatically elevating educational standards, the Uttarakhand Education Ministry is poised to implement a transformative new transfer policy.

According to sources in the Education Department, the new groundbreaking initiative, specifically targeting teachers who have consistently delivered subpar academic results, represents a significant shift from previous, less impactful reforms. After years of grappling with fluctuating educational outcomes, this latest directive is designed to inject accountability and rigor into the state's schooling system.

Dubbed one of the department's more "unconventional decrees," the revamped policy mandates that teachers demonstrating poor academic performance in plain areas over the past two years will be compulsorily transferred to schools located in the state's challenging hill regions.

This measure is widely viewed not just as a disciplinary action but also as a strategic redeployment for those deemed to have "damaged the future of children" through ineffective teaching. The underlying philosophy ensures every teacher contributes meaningfully to student success.

"The 2017 Transfer Act previously governed all employee transfers, but the Education Department has now drafted a specific new policy tailored exclusively for teachers," Uttarakhand Education Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat told the TNIE.