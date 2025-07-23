UP Police bust fake embassy in Ghaziabad; man running 'consulate' for Westarctica, Lodonia, Saborga arrested

LUCKNOW: The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man from Ghaziabad for allegedly operating a fake embassy from a rented house in Kavi Nagar, a senior police officer said.

The UP STF arrested the accused on Tuesday. “The accused, identified as Harshvardhan Jain, had been operating an illegal diplomatic mission from a rented house in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar,” said Additional Director General (Law & Order) Amitabh Yash.

The STF raided a house at KB 35, Kavi Nagar, where Harshvardhan Jain had allegedly set up a fake embassy named the West Arctic Embassy. Yash added that Jain, a resident of Kavi Nagar locality, claimed to be the consul or ambassador of entities such as 'Westarctica', 'Saborga', 'Lodonia' and Poulvia, the UP Police said.

The ADG elaborated, saying that a consul is a government official residing in a foreign country to represent the interests of their home country and its citizens.

“They handled various tasks like issuing visas, renewing passports, and providing assistance to citizens abroad, while also promoting trade relations,” he maintained.