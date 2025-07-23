UP government pins hopes on global outreach to fuel next investment wave

LUCKNOW: With preparations underway for the fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC-5) later this year and the next edition of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in February 2026, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a renewed outreach strategy to attract investments on a larger scale.

This comes in the backdrop of investment proposals worth over Rs 35 lakh crore received during the last GIS in 2023.

As part of the drive, Invest UP, the state’s nodal investment agency, has crafted a comprehensive strategy focused on national and international investor engagement.

The plan includes international roadshows to be held in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, Qatar, and Canada during September–October 2025, aligning with the China+1 strategy.

According to an official spokesperson, “The primary aim of the initiative is to attract fresh investment proposals for the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for February 2026.”

In tandem with the international push, national-level roadshows will also be held across major Indian cities from December 2025 to early January 2026 to ensure robust domestic participation.