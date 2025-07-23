UP government pins hopes on global outreach to fuel next investment wave

LUCKNOW: With preparations underway for the fifth Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC-5) later this year and the next edition of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) in February 2026, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a renewed outreach strategy to attract investments on a larger scale.
This comes in the backdrop of investment proposals worth over Rs 35 lakh crore received during the last GIS in 2023.
As part of the drive, Invest UP, the state’s nodal investment agency, has crafted a comprehensive strategy focused on national and international investor engagement.
The plan includes international roadshows to be held in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, Qatar, and Canada during September–October 2025, aligning with the China+1 strategy.
According to an official spokesperson, “The primary aim of the initiative is to attract fresh investment proposals for the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS) scheduled for February 2026.”
In tandem with the international push, national-level roadshows will also be held across major Indian cities from December 2025 to early January 2026 to ensure robust domestic participation.
Ahead of the investor outreach programme, the government is set to organise GBC-5 in November 2025, with an initial investment target of over Rs 5 lakh crore. Officials have claimed that the figure could rise to Rs 10 lakh crore as the event nears.
To date, Uttar Pradesh has implemented 16,478 projects worth Rs 12.10 lakh crore through previous GBCs. Of these, 8,363 projects valued at Rs 4.33 lakh crore have already commenced commercial operations, while another 8,115 projects worth Rs 7.76 lakh crore are nearing operational rollout.
Invest UP has identified several emerging sectors under the New Outreach Policy. A Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy has already been notified, while a Footwear and Leather Products Policy is set to be announced soon. In addition, drafts for the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Policy and the Private Investment Promotion Policy have been prepared.
These policies include incentives such as the Quick Investment Promotion Scheme, an exemption limit for expansion and diversification, and provisions for the conversion of MSMEs to large enterprises.
The state government’s outreach strategy is centred around promoting Uttar Pradesh as a global investment destination through direct dialogue with investors, dissemination of newly framed policies, and proactive participation in both international and national forums.
To ensure the plan's success, the government is holding an investor roundtable meeting every fortnight. Weekly meetings are also conducted to revise strategies based on investor feedback. In collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, high-level meetings are being held to generate new investment leads.