Youth crushed to death by wild elephant in Jharkhand while trying to take photos

RANCHI: A youth was crushed to death by a wild elephant in Koderma after he slipped and fell while trying to take photographs of the animal.

The youth, identified as Saddam Ansari (29), was first taken to Sadar Hospital in Koderma, from where, he was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, but was declared dead by the doctors.

Notably, wild elephants have created havoc in the villages under Domchanch police station on Tuesday night as well, due to which, the villagers are in panic.

According to locals, while taking photographs, Saddam went too close to the wild elephant which proved to be fatal for him.

“Saddam went very close to the elephant with an intention to click good photographs, during which he lost his balance and fell on the ground. Angered with looking Saddam too close to it, the wild elephant picked him from its trunk and knocked him down on the ground several times before finally crushing him to death,” said an eyewitness, requesting anonymity. The incident took place near Beladih village under Markaccho Block, he added.