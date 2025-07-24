BSF neutralised six drones in 24 hours near Indo-Pak border, seizes arms, heroin in Punjab
CHANDIGARH: In the last twenty-four hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) has allegedly neutralised as many as six drones carrying drugs and weapons in multiple incidents in Amritsar district.
The drones were reportedly being used for smuggling operations from across the Indo-Pak border. A cache of arms and heroin was seized during the operations.
Sources said that five drones were neutralised using technical countermeasures in Modhe village in Amritsar district on the Indo-Pak border.
Meanwhile, in a joint operation, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered parts of pistols, including an upper slide and a magazine, from irrigated paddy fields in Dal village in Tarn Taran district.
A BSF official said that alert troopers on Wednesday night intercepted and neutralised five China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drones, allegedly carrying four packets containing three pistols, three magazines and 1.07 kg of heroin. The weapons and drugs were seized from Modhe village in Amritsar.
In another incident, BSF soldiers observed drone movement in Attari village. A DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was subsequently intercepted and neutralised with the help of anti-drone systems deployed on the Amritsar border.
It was allegedly carrying a pistol and two magazines, which were recovered from an agricultural field adjacent to Attari village. This incident marked the sixth drone interception in the ongoing operation.
Meanwhile, on the intervening night of July 17 and July 18, the BSF foiled multiple drone sorties, shooting down six drones, which led to the recovery of 2.34 kg of heroin. The drones were recovered from Pul Moran and Roranwala Khurd villages.
The instances of intrusions of unmanned aerial vehicles allegedly carrying drugs and arms along the Indo-Pak border have continued unabated.