BSF neutralised six drones in 24 hours near Indo-Pak border, seizes arms, heroin in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: In the last twenty-four hours, the Border Security Force (BSF) has allegedly neutralised as many as six drones carrying drugs and weapons in multiple incidents in Amritsar district.

The drones were reportedly being used for smuggling operations from across the Indo-Pak border. A cache of arms and heroin was seized during the operations.

Sources said that five drones were neutralised using technical countermeasures in Modhe village in Amritsar district on the Indo-Pak border.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation, the BSF and Punjab Police recovered parts of pistols, including an upper slide and a magazine, from irrigated paddy fields in Dal village in Tarn Taran district.