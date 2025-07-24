Centre urged to meet sc order on disability norms

NEW DELHI: The largest organisation of health professionals with disabilities in India has written to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, urging them to take “corrective action” to meet the Supreme Court directions in the just-released interim guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for admission of persons with baseline disability candidates (PwBD) in medical courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Dr Vikrant Sirohi, who wrote to the DGHS on behalf of Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, said, “We urge you to take immediate and time-bound corrective action to address the violations in the interim as well as the final guidelines, including expanding the number of medical boards to ensure the presence of at least one board in each state and Union Territory.”

The NMC issued the guidelines on July 19, a day after this newspaper published that thousands of medical students with disabilities are in a dilemma as they are still awaiting the revised admission guidelines, as mandated by the SC in its various orders.

Corrective action

Dr. Vikrant Sirohi urged govt to take immediate and time-bound corrective action to address the violations in the interim as well as the final guidelines, including expanding the number of medical boards to ensure the presence of at least one board in each state.