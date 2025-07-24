Doctors with disabilities warn of contempt plea over NMC’s violation of SC directives in admission norms

NEW DELHI: The largest organisation of health professionals with disabilities in India has written to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, urging them to take “corrective action” to meet the Supreme Court directions in the just-released interim guidelines by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for admission of persons with baseline disability candidates (PwBD) in medical courses for the academic year 2025-26.

Doctors with Disabilities: Agents of Change, the largest pan-India group of health professionals with disabilities striving for social justice, wrote to the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), stating that if the apex court directions are not complied with, they will be “constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings, including but not limited to invoking the contempt jurisdiction of the SC.”

The NMC issued the guidelines on July 19, a day after this newspaper published that thousands of medical students with disabilities are in a dilemma as they are still awaiting the revised admission guidelines, as mandated by the Supreme Court in its various orders.

The letter highlighted point-by-point violations of the various directions of the apex court orders in the new interim guidelines, and suggested corrected actions to be taken.