Ex-Punjab police officer sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 1993 fake encounter case

CHANDIGARH: A CBI court in Mohali has sentenced a former Punjab Police officer to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 1993 fake encounter case of two police constables.

The court of special CBI Judge Baljinder Singh Sra also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Paramjit Singh, who was then the station house officer of Beas in Amritsar.

Singh (67) retired as a superintendent of police.

In its order on Wednesday, the court acquitted three other accused - the then inspector Dharam Singh (77), the then assistant sub inspector Kashmir Singh (69) and the then ASI Darbara Singh (71) - in the case.

Another accused, the then sub-inspector Ram Lubhaya died during the trial of the case.

Constable Surmukh Singh of Muchhal village in Baba Bakala and constable Sukhwinder Singh of Khiala village were picked up by police on April 18, 1993.

Surmukh Singh was taken from his home by the then SHO Paramjit Singh of Beas police station, while Sukhwinder was picked up by then SI Lubhaya in a scooter theft case.

The parents of Sukhwinder visited the Beas police station but were not allowed to meet their son.

Later, the Majitha police claimed that two unidentified militants had been killed in an encounter.