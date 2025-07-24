Nation

Government says global pollution report by Swiss firm misleading, cites data and methodology concerns

Only 38% of the report's data came from government sources; the remaining 62% came from other agencies, including unregulated, potentially error-prone low-cost sensors, says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.Photo | Express
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read

The government on Thursday raised concerns over the credibility of a global report that ranked India among the world’s most polluted countries, calling the findings “misleading” due to limitations in data sources and methodology.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the IQAir report published in March 2024 based its rankings on average PM2.5 concentrations.

However, only 38% of the data used in the report came from government sources.

“The remaining 62% comes from other agencies, including data generated using low-cost sensors, which are not approved for regulatory use and may have a high margin of error,” Singh said in a written reply.

Singh said that these sensors could produce inaccurate results and that the report’s use of population-weighted averages from urban stations may not reflect true national conditions.

“In view of these limitations, the rankings may not present an accurate picture and could be misleading,” the minister added.

No conclusive link between air pollution and deaths

When asked whether air pollution is leading to deaths and impacting public health across India, Singh said there is no conclusive data linking air pollution directly to mortality.

“Air pollution is one of many contributing factors to respiratory and related illnesses. However, health outcomes also depend on diet, occupation, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, and environmental factors,” he said.

“It is not scientifically accurate to isolate air pollution as the sole cause of death.”

Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
'No safe level of air pollution', experts warn as India refuses to link pollution to deaths

Focus on Multi-Sectoral Pollution Control

Responding to criticism that the government’s air pollution control strategy focuses too heavily on road dust over other major sources, Singh said the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019, addresses all major contributors including industrial emissions, vehicles, biomass burning, waste, and construction dust.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has identified 130 non-attainment cities, cities that have failed to meet national air quality standards for five years and prepared specific clean air action plans for each.

“These plans target local sources of pollution and include both short- and long-term strategies in coordination with local agencies,” Singh said.

He cited source apportionment studies under NCAP showing that road dust and construction activities contribute 40–50% of PM10 levels in urban areas.

As a result, cities have prioritised road improvement, traffic management, junction redesign, and greening of open spaces.

Funding for Pollution Control Measures

The Minister also said that performance-based grants are being provided to local bodies in the 130 identified cities under both the Central Sector Scheme ‘Control of Pollution’ and the 15th Finance Commission’s air quality grants.

“As of July 20, 2025, Rs 13,036.52 crore has been released to these cities since 2019–20, with Rs 9,209.44 crore already utilised,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Anti-smog guns being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
Pollution, heatwave impacting children's health and education in India: UNICEF report
Air pollution
global pollution report
Monsoon parliament session
Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com