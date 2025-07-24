Government says global pollution report by Swiss firm misleading, cites data and methodology concerns

The government on Thursday raised concerns over the credibility of a global report that ranked India among the world’s most polluted countries, calling the findings “misleading” due to limitations in data sources and methodology.

Responding to a question in the Rajya Sabha by Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh said the IQAir report published in March 2024 based its rankings on average PM2.5 concentrations.

However, only 38% of the data used in the report came from government sources.

“The remaining 62% comes from other agencies, including data generated using low-cost sensors, which are not approved for regulatory use and may have a high margin of error,” Singh said in a written reply.

Singh said that these sensors could produce inaccurate results and that the report’s use of population-weighted averages from urban stations may not reflect true national conditions.

“In view of these limitations, the rankings may not present an accurate picture and could be misleading,” the minister added.

No conclusive link between air pollution and deaths

When asked whether air pollution is leading to deaths and impacting public health across India, Singh said there is no conclusive data linking air pollution directly to mortality.

“Air pollution is one of many contributing factors to respiratory and related illnesses. However, health outcomes also depend on diet, occupation, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity, and environmental factors,” he said.

“It is not scientifically accurate to isolate air pollution as the sole cause of death.”