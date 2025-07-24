India set to sign trade deal with the UK today as Starmer hosts Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London on Thursday as the two sides set to sign a landmark UK-India trade deal, the most economically significant for Britain since leaving the EU.
Valued at £25.5 billion in annual bilateral trade, the deal promises to unlock thousands of jobs, boost growth across both nations, and slash tariffs on key goods.
“Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain,” said Prime Minister Starmer.
“It will create thousands of British jobs, unlock new opportunities for businesses, and drive growth in every corner of the country. We're delivering on our Plan for Change.”
According to a readout from the UK Foreign Office, the leaders will also unveil the UK-India Vision 2035 – a renewed strategic partnership that will stretch far beyond trade. It will include new commitments on defence cooperation, border security, innovation, education, and climate change.
A new Defence Industrial Roadmap is among the initiatives designed to deepen ties in a rapidly shifting global landscape.
Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds hailed the agreement as a breakthrough for UK prosperity:
“The billions brought to our economy from the trade deal signed today will reach all regions and nations of the UK, so working people in every community can feel the benefits. The nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins announced today will deliver thousands of jobs.”
In his departure statement, Prime Minister Modi called the UK “a comprehensive strategic partner,” noting the two countries have made “significant progress” across sectors including technology, health, education, and sustainability.
The timing is symbolic – exactly one year after the UK and India signed the Technology Security Initiative. Today’s agreement includes further pledges to collaborate on emerging technologies and bolster national security.
The British readout said thanks to the deal, average tariffs on British exports to India will fall from 15% to just 3%, improving access for UK products from soft drinks and cosmetics to vehicles and medical equipment. Indian exporters will also benefit from liberalised access to the UK market.
PM Starmer added: “We’re putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Brits and helping families with the cost of living. This deal shows what we can achieve on the global stage – strong relationships, secure investments, and shared prosperity.”