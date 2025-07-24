India set to sign trade deal with the UK today as Starmer hosts Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in London on Thursday as the two sides set to sign a landmark UK-India trade deal, the most economically significant for Britain since leaving the EU.

Valued at £25.5 billion in annual bilateral trade, the deal promises to unlock thousands of jobs, boost growth across both nations, and slash tariffs on key goods.

“Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain,” said Prime Minister Starmer.

“It will create thousands of British jobs, unlock new opportunities for businesses, and drive growth in every corner of the country. We're delivering on our Plan for Change.”

According to a readout from the UK Foreign Office, the leaders will also unveil the UK-India Vision 2035 – a renewed strategic partnership that will stretch far beyond trade. It will include new commitments on defence cooperation, border security, innovation, education, and climate change.

A new Defence Industrial Roadmap is among the initiatives designed to deepen ties in a rapidly shifting global landscape.