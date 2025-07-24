Inter-state drug racket busted; BJP minority cell leader’s brother and son key accused

BHOPAL: A major inter-state synthetic drug (MD) racket has been busted in Bhopal during an ongoing fortnight-long anti-narcotics campaign by the Madhya Pradesh Police.
The alleged kingpins of the racket include the brother and son of a ruling BJP minority cell leader.
So far, six people have been arrested in the case, including the uncle-nephew duo , Shahwar Ahmad (42) and Yasin Ahmad (25) who are the brother and son, respectively, of Shafiq Ahmad, a state executive member of the BJP’s minority cell.
Five days ago, the Bhopal Police Crime Branch arrested two individuals, Saifuddin and Ashu alias Shahrukh Khan and seized synthetic drug MD (mephedrone) from them.
During interrogation, the duo revealed that some medical practitioners aided the illegal trade by prescribing MD as treatment for mental health issues, while certain gym trainers promoted it as a fat-burning and performance-enhancing stimulant.
Further investigation led the police to Shahwar and Yasin Ahmad, who were identified as the prime operators of the inter-state MD drug racket. Two more alleged operatives, Samiruddin and Sohail Khan were also arrested.
The uncle-nephew duo, currently in police remand until July 26, have made significant disclosures suggesting that the case involves not just drug trafficking but may also extend into darker criminal territory.
A pistol, a large quantity of MD drug, an expensive SUV, and multiple mobile phones were recovered from the two.
Examination of the seized phones uncovered sexually explicit and obscene videos of young women, many believed to have been recorded without consent, indicating possible blackmail and sextortion.
Initial findings suggest that Shahwar sourced drugs from other states, while Yasin distributed them across Bhopal’s clubs, pubs, and rave parties. Investigators believe that Yasin and his associates organized these parties to gradually hook young people on synthetic drugs.
The racket appears to involve not only drug smuggling and potential sexual exploitation but has taken on political significance due to the accused’s close family ties with a BJP minority cell leader.
The case escalated further after photos of Shahwar and Yasin with senior BJP leaders surfaced in the public domain.
These leaders include current MP Cabinet Minister and former Union Minister Prahlad Patel, his brother and former minister Jalam Patel, present Cabinet Minister and Bhopal MLA Vishwas Sarang, and former state BJP president and Lok Sabha MP VD Sharma.
Sources have revealed that Yasin was previously caught driving a vehicle bearing an MP Vidhan Sabha entry pass. Investigations are underway to determine whether that vehicle was used in drug trafficking.
The controversy has fueled political attacks from the opposition Congress. State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said, “Not just BJP ministers and MLAs, even a female police officer can be seen with the drug peddlers of Bhopal. It’s suspected that these peddlers pushed young women into the world of drugs to exploit them. This shows the BJP’s double standards, while it targets poor people from the Muslim community for political gain, it shields powerful and shady individuals from the same community. This is the true, ugly face of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.”
When contacted by The New Indian Express, state BJP Minority Cell chief M. Aizaz Khan confirmed that Shafiq Ahmad mthe father of Yasin and brother of Shahwar has been a member of the party’s state executive committee for several years.
“We are aware of the developments and are awaiting the party leadership’s decision,” Khan said.
Meanwhile, Bhopal Huzur MLA and three-time BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said, “The crackdown against drug abuse and trafficking will continue. The sternest action will be taken against those involved, regardless of their political connections or who they are seen with publicly.”