Inter-state drug racket busted; BJP minority cell leader’s brother and son key accused

BHOPAL: A major inter-state synthetic drug (MD) racket has been busted in Bhopal during an ongoing fortnight-long anti-narcotics campaign by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

The alleged kingpins of the racket include the brother and son of a ruling BJP minority cell leader.

So far, six people have been arrested in the case, including the uncle-nephew duo , Shahwar Ahmad (42) and Yasin Ahmad (25) who are the brother and son, respectively, of Shafiq Ahmad, a state executive member of the BJP’s minority cell.

Five days ago, the Bhopal Police Crime Branch arrested two individuals, Saifuddin and Ashu alias Shahrukh Khan and seized synthetic drug MD (mephedrone) from them.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that some medical practitioners aided the illegal trade by prescribing MD as treatment for mental health issues, while certain gym trainers promoted it as a fat-burning and performance-enhancing stimulant.

Further investigation led the police to Shahwar and Yasin Ahmad, who were identified as the prime operators of the inter-state MD drug racket. Two more alleged operatives, Samiruddin and Sohail Khan were also arrested.

The uncle-nephew duo, currently in police remand until July 26, have made significant disclosures suggesting that the case involves not just drug trafficking but may also extend into darker criminal territory.