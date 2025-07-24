JD(U) sends show-cause notice to MP Girdhari Yadav for remarks on Bihar electoral roll revision

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to its MP Girdhari Yadav his controversial remarks on the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. The notice contended that the remarks "inadvertently lent credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the Opposition."

The notice, signed by the party’s national general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan, stated that the JD(U) viewed the MP's conduct as a lapse in discipline, and not in consonance with its stated position on the matter of electoral roll revision.

"Your public comments on such a sensitive matter, especially in an election year, not only cause embarrassment to the party but also inadvertently lend credibility to the baseless and politically motivated allegations made by the opposition," the notice stated.

The MP has been requested to reply within 15 days of receiving the notice. In case the minister does not respond, disciplinary action might be initiated against him, the notice stated.