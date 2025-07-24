Jharkhand renames Atal Mohalla Clinics after Mother Teresa amid political backlash

RANCHI: Atal Mohalla Clinics in Jharkhand will now be known as Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinics. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday.

A total of 21 proposals were approved in the meeting, including the introduction of a uniform framework for state universities through new legislation.

Notably, Atal Mohalla Clinics in Jharkhand are a network of primary healthcare facilities established to provide free and comprehensive healthcare services to urban slum areas.

These clinics aim to bridge the gap in healthcare access and reduce the burden on larger hospitals by offering basic medical services, including treatment for common ailments, free medicines, and basic lab tests.

According to Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, these Atal Mohalla Clinics have now been renamed as Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinics in Jharkhand.

“The Jharkhand Cabinet gave its approval to change the name of Atal Mohalla Clinic, being operated under the ongoing scheme under the State Plan, to Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

Dadel also informed that approval was given to provide a special ex-gratia grant and government jobs, on compassionate grounds, to the family members of central paramilitary force personnel belonging to Jharkhand in case they lose their lives during a Maoist attack or while guarding the borders.