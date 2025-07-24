Lucknow Diary | From Bahraich to global beauty pageant

Hailing from the Bahraich district, Savita Varma, 44, always aspired to fly big time. She realised her dream when she was selected to represent India in the global pageant Mrs Universe 2025, in the Philippines between October 1-9. Savita, a mother of two daughters, is a teacher and yoga instructor. With her husband’s unflinching cooperation, Savita is now preparing 20 hours a day to compete. Once well settled in family life, she decided to fulfil “my dreams”, said Savita. In 2023, she saw a beauty contest ad on Facebook and gave an audition. She was selected and went on to ace the Mrs UP contest. That boosted her confidence to dream bigger.

All is well with Yogi and Brij Bhushan Sharan

“He is the ‘mukhya mantri’ (CM), and I am ‘khali mantri’ (empty minister). I have to bow down,” said former MP and ex-chief of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after he met with CM Yogi Adityanath earlier this week. The Bahubali politician had last met Adityanath over three years ago. And he philosophised: “Since he holds a higher position, I must bow down. I stand at the crossroads, like Kabir in the marketplace, wishing everyone well, with no special friendships or enmities.” Singh scotched rumours of cold ties between them. “Both found the meeting pleasant,” he added.