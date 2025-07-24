Notice by Ajmer Dargah evading responsibility in case of accidents angers Muslim organisations

JAIPUR: A recent notice issued by the Nazim—an officer appointed by the state government—of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah has sparked sharp criticism from several Muslim organizations and members of the public. The notice, dated July 21 and digitally signed by Nazim Mohammad Belal Khan, warns pilgrims about the potential risks posed by old structures within the dargah complex. It further states that the administration will not be legally responsible in case of any accidents.

The timing of the notice has intensified the backlash, as preparations are currently underway for the 814th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, an annual event that draws lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad.

The Muslim Progressive Federation called the notice "shameful" and "a fall of responsibility." In a strongly worded letter to the Nazim, Federation president Abdul Salam Johar condemned the disclaimer. “It is unacceptable to issue such a disclaimer at a place of collective spiritual importance,” he wrote.

Echoing this sentiment, Rajasthan Muslim Alliance president Mohsin Rashid termed it a "dereliction of duty" and emphasized that “Ajmer Sharif is not a tourist spot but a deeply revered religious site. Such negligence cannot be justified.”

The notice quickly went viral on social media, triggering widespread anger. Many users demanded that the notice be withdrawn and urged the administration to implement immediate safety measures. Some also called on the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs to step in if the Nazim fails to take appropriate action. As of now, no official statement has been issued by the Nazim's office in response to the criticism.

Amid growing concerns, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, drawing attention to the deteriorating condition of the world-renowned Ajmer Dargah. The Board has cited serious safety issues and administrative apathy, invoking the Dargah Khwaja Saheb Act, 1955.