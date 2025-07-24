'Perverse exercise of power': SC slams Karnataka HC for granting bail to actor Darshan; reserves order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday called the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and six others in the Renukaswamy murder case a "perverse exercise" of discretionary power.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan went on to reserve the verdict on Karnataka government's appeal against the December 13, 2024 order of the high court granting bail to the actor and co-accused.

The top court heard submissions of senior advocates Siddhath Luthra, appearing for the state government, and Siddharth Dave and others, representing the accused in the case.

It took on records the written note filed by the state and a few others while asking the counsel for remaining accused persons to file short notes within a week.

Questioning the grant of the reprieve, Justice Pardiwala asked defence counsel by saying, "Don't you think that the high court has dictated an order of acquittal of seven accused while deciding bail petitions?"

The judge went on, "What is worrying is that the manner in which the high court dictated the bail order does the high court dictate the same kind of order in every bail matter?"

The bench further questioned the way the high court dealt with the statements of two eyewitnesses, Kiran and Puneet, calling them "unreliable witnesses."