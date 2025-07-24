Protest by IIT Guwahati students against fee hike enters third day

GUWAHATI: An indefinite protest by research scholars and post-graduate students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) against ‘steep hike’ in their fee structure entered the third day on Thursday, even as the institute said the fee was hiked to support enhanced student welfare and activities.

The protestors alleged that the decision on fee hike was made without any transparency and without consulting the student community, particularly the PhD scholars.

“Despite the institute having a student population of around 8,500, not a single student was informed of this change until it appeared suddenly on the fee payment portal,” a protesting student, who did not wish to be named, said.

The students launched the protest demanding an official confirmation from the administration ensuring registration without penalty or late fines, an assurance that no fellowship would be deducted due to delayed fee payments, and a revised fee structure.

A group of students had met the management last week but their talks failed. The protestors warned that they would not relent until the decision on the fee hike is revoked.