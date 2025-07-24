SC reserves order on plea against actor Darshan's bail in Renukaswamy murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on Karnataka government's plea to cancel bail granted by the Karnataka High Court to actor Darshan in the Renukaswamy murder case.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan reserved the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

The top court asked the lawyers appearing for some of the accused to file written submissions in a week's time.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the state government against the high court's December 13, 2024 verdict granting bail to Darshan and co-accused.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

The police alleged the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024, tortured and his body was recovered from a drain.

The top court on January 24 issued the notices to the actor, Pavithra Gowda, and others in the case on the plea of the state government.