Teachers allegedly ordered to serve food to VVIPs at Gujarat temple fair, circular withdrawn after outrage

AHMEDABAD: Food for VVIPs, not students? A move by Gujarat’s Rajkot district, Jasdan’s administration allegedly sparked outrage on Thursday, as 48 schoolteachers were ordered to serve food at a temple fair instead of teaching students, this in a state already grappling with a massive teacher shortage.

Under fire, the controversial order was swiftly scrapped, but not before exposing the deep cracks in Gujarat’s education priorities.

In a decision that stunned Gujarat’s education community, 48 schoolteachers from Jasdan taluka were allegedly ordered to serve food to VVIPs during the upcoming Shravan month festival at the Ghela Somnath temple in Rajkot district. The order, issued by the Deputy Collector of Jasdan, quickly triggered political and public uproar and was ultimately revoked.

The circular, directed at primary teachers from over 10 local schools, assigned them to manage food arrangements during the religious fair. This controversial duty raised a flurry of questions, especially as Gujarat is already battling an alarming shortage of 12,500 teachers and 700 principals across the state.

Teachers, already burdened with roles beyond classrooms such as handling census duties, election work, and even bizarre tasks like chasing locusts or counting toilets, were now allegedly being pushed into hospitality roles. The move drew sharp criticism from educators and politicians alike, who warned that such diversions were corroding the state’s education system.

Following the backlash, Jasdan's provincial officer withdrew the circular, stating that teachers may still choose to volunteer at the temple fair but not under compulsion.