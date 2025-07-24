UK, India say no room for double standards on terrorism in Modi–Starmer talks

NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom on Thursday sent a strong, united message against terrorism, with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer agreeing that there can be no double standards in tackling extremism.

Following a bilateral meeting at the Chequers Estate, Modi thanked Starmer for the UK’s strong condemnation of the April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

“We are united in our view that there can be no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism,” Modi said.

“We also agree that forces with extremist ideologies must not be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms. Those who misuse democratic freedoms to undermine democracy itself must be held to account.”

The statement, also seen as a veiled reference to pro-Khalistani activities abroad, comes amid growing Indian concern over threats to Indian diplomats and missions in the UK.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri later said that India had raised the issue during the bilateral talks. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation between their security agencies, including on the extradition of economic offenders, a longstanding demand from India involving several high-profile fugitives residing in the UK.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global challenges. “We exchanged views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia,” Modi said.

“India supports the early restoration of peace and stresses that respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations is essential. The demand of today’s era is not expansionism, but developmentalism.” Modi also expressed condolences for British nationals who died in last month’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The meeting, which included a private one-on-one between the leaders, also laid the foundation for a long-term bilateral agenda. A “Vision 2035” roadmap is being drafted to energize the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership over the next decade, spanning trade, defence, clean energy, and technology cooperation.