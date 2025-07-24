'World sleeps; while it is awake, its conscience is buried': Chidambaram on Gaza humanitarian crisis

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday raised concerns on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and said that every day, the number of killings in the region is in the double digits, with many of them being women and children.

In a post on X, Chidambaram said, "Humanity is shamed in Gaza every day, the number of killings in Gaza is in the double-digits. Many of them are women and children who had nothing to do with starting the conflict."

He said that 1000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza while trying to get food. "According to the UN, over 1000 Palestinians have been killed since May while trying to get food in the Gaza Strip Look at the pictures of hungry children at refugee camps. It is obvious they are starving -- and dying," Chidambaram said.

"The world sleeps; while it is awake, its conscience is buried," he said.

Earlier, India called for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, uninterrupted humanitarian aid and release of hostages to address the deepening crisis in the region.

Speaking at the United Nations Security Council's quarterly open debate on the Middle East, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said that mere pauses in hostilities are not enough to address the worsening humanitarian situation.

"Intermittent pauses in hostilities are not enough to address the scale of humanitarian challenges confronting the people, who grapple daily with acute shortages of food and fuel, inadequate medical services and lack of access to education," he said.

Harish expressed concern over the collapsing healthcare and education systems in Gaza. "WHO estimates that around 95 percent of all hospitals in Gaza are damaged or destroyed. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights reports that more than 6,50,000 children have had no schooling for over 20 months," he said.

Israel's war on Gaza, since Oct. 7, 2023, has now killed at least 58,386 people and wounded 139,077, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry's data.