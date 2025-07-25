1.12L kg drugs seized in J&K during 2018-22: Data

SRINAGAR: Drug abuse is on the rise across Jammu and Kashmir with over 1.12 lakh kg drugs seized and around 10,000 people arrested in the UT under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPSA) between 2018 and 2022. Over the years, there has been a consistent surge in narcotics-related incidents and arrests, keeping the law enforcement on their toes.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 29,306 kg of drugs, including 74,179 pharmaceuticals, were destroyed in 2023 and 4,365 kg of drugs and 26,772 pharmaceuticals were destroyed in the first half of 2024.

The police, Anti Narcotics Task Force and other security agencies along with civil administration have launched a campaign against narcotics in J&K, seeking help of religious heads and clerics to prevent drug addiction among people.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a massive crackdown across the UT and lodged 6,851 cases under the NDPSA from 2018 to 2022.