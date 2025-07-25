145 bank accounts held by 10 companies serve as mule accounts to park, rotate cyber crime money

BHOPAL: Around 145 bank accounts held by ten companies registered in India are under scanner for allegedly being used by fraudsters to park and rotate money generated from investment frauds, cybercrimes and digital arrest.

Ongoing investigations into a major forex trade investment fraud racket (having international links), which was busted by the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force (MPSTF) a few months back, led the sleuths to identify 145 bank accounts across the country.

The accounts were being held and operated by at least ten companies registered in different parts of India.

Transactions worth a whopping Rs 3200 crore were detected in those 145 accounts over the last eight-nine months, out of which around Rs 180 crore have been frozen/put on hold, as that sum is related to forex trade investment fraud case being probed by the MPSTF.

Continued investigations into the 145 accounts led to another startling revelation – at least 14 of those accounts had been used by cyber-fraudsters to park the proceeds of their crime in the same accounts.

The alleged cyber-crimes whose proceeds parked in 14 out of the 145 bank accounts (under MPSTF’s scanner) have come to light following 262 complaints made by cyber, job and investment fraud victims to police establishments of different states as well as the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs over the last few months.