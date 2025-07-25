Agniveer killed in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

NEW DELHI: An Agniveer, Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, was killed and two others, including a Junior Commanding Officer (JCO) were injured in a landmine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25.
An army official said the landmine blast took place while the army men were conducting an area domination patrol in the Krishna Ghat sector of Poonch district.
In the blast, three soldiers sustained injuries. Lalit Kumar died while being shifted to the hospital. The two other injured soldiers, including a JCO, were shifted to the nearby military hospital for specialised treatment.
Immediately after the blast, additional troops were rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The security officials are ascertaining the cause of the landmine blast.
The Army’s Jammu-based White Knight (16) Corps has confirmed the incident and killing of the soldier in the blast.
“GOC #WhiteKnightCorps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice, while on an area domination patrol in general area of #Krishna Ghati brigade on 25 July 2025, following a mine blast. We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief,” the White Knight Corps posted on X.