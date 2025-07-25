Agniveer killed in landmine blast in J&K's Poonch

NEW DELHI: An Agniveer, Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, was killed and two others, including a Junior Commanding Officer (JCO) were injured in a landmine blast in the Krishna Ghati sector in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25.

An army official said the landmine blast took place while the army men were conducting an area domination patrol in the Krishna Ghat sector of Poonch district.

In the blast, three soldiers sustained injuries. Lalit Kumar died while being shifted to the hospital. The two other injured soldiers, including a JCO, were shifted to the nearby military hospital for specialised treatment.