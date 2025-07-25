Cabinet reshuffle on the cards: Maharashtra CM meets Amit Shah, other top BJP leaders in Delhi

MUMBAI: With a cabinet reshuffle on the cards, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday met Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah.

The meeting between the two top BJP leaders, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Amit Shah was held in Delhi and lasted for more than 20 minutes.

Fadnavis also met BJP’s national president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and senior leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

While the details of the meeting were not officially disclosed, sources said that the discussion focused on removing ministers in the Mahayuti government whose performance over the past six months has been unsatisfactory.

Additionally, ministers whose departments have been in the news for corruption may also be dropped. The leadership reportedly wants to send a strong message to ministers who frequently stir controversy.

According to sources, eight ministers from the Mahayuti alliance are likely to be removed. These include, Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat, whose bedroom video featuring a bag full of cash went viral.

Agriculture Minister and NCP MLA Manikrao Kokate, who was caught on video playing online Junglee Rummy during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly. He has also repeatedly courted controversy by calling his own government "beggars"

Shiv Sena ministers Sanjay Rathod, Bharat Gogawale, and Yogesh Kadam, NCP Minister Narhari Zirwa and Water Resources Minister and BJP MLA Girish Mahajan

There is also speculation that State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, who is reportedly interested in a ministerial role, may be inducted into the cabinet.

In that case, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar may be appointed as the new Speaker. Responding to the speculation, Narvekar said he would wait for official confirmation and preferred not to comment on media reports. He added that he has performed satisfactorily as Speaker and is ready to take on a new role if the party decides.

Sources stated, “CM Fadnavis and his team have been evaluating the performance of Mahayuti ministers over the last six months, along with the report cards of each department based on the 100-day action plan. The Chief Minister is keen to send a strong message that he will not tolerate inefficiency or misconduct. He expects seriousness and discipline from his ministers. Currently, the behavior of some ministers is tarnishing the image of the government and creating the impression that Mr. Fadnavis lacks control over his cabinet. A stern message is necessary ahead of the local body elections,” said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, regarding reports of NCP Minister Manikrao Kokate’s resignation, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that he would speak with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and a decision would be taken accordingly.