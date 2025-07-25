Congress has prepared plan to bring OBCs to forefront, asked CMs to launch schemes: Kharge

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said the party has prepared a plan to bring people from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to the forefront and asked all Congress chief ministers to launch new welfare schemes for this section of society.

Addressing a 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' of OBCs at the Talkatora Stadium here, he said for the last 11 years, the Narendra Modi government has not taken any concrete steps towards the welfare of the backwards, Scheduled Tribes (STs) or women.

Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi only gives slogans and tries to adopt the policy of divide and rule by dividing the backwards, oppressed and the poor.

"PM Modi is not ready to give reservations to those who are poor, oppressed and belong to the backward classes. Thus, they have to unite and help achieve what they want," he said.

"They try and divide and then rule by dividing the backwards and the Scheduled Castes (SCs)," he alleged.

Stressing the need for a socio-economic survey across the country, the Congress chief said the Telangana government has prepared a report and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also conducting a similar exercise on its lines in Karnataka.

"Our people are doing, but Modi ji will not do anything. After Rahul Gandhi raised the issue, Modi ji has announced to include caste enumeration in the Census," Kharge claimed.