Controversy erupts over 'singing and dancing' performances at Guru Teg Bahadur martyrdom anniversary

CHANDIGARH: A major controversy has erupted over the inclusion of dance and musical performances in an event to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar.

The event was organised by the Language Department of the Punjab Government in association with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.

It has drawn sharp criticism from Sikh bodies like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which are objecting to 'singing and dancing' on the occasion.

Famous Punjab singer Bir Singh tendered an unconditional apology to the Akal Takht (Highest Temporal seat of Sikhs) over the faux pas.

The event was part of a series of government initiatives to mark the centenary, featuring singers and dance performers, provoking outrage within the Sikh community, particularly on social media.

The videos have gone viral on social media along with a symbolic picture comparing the massacre of Sikhs during the Mughal period with a picture of singing and dancing at an event organised by the government on July 24.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the incident.

He said that the manner in which the event was conducted was against the sanctity of the guru’s supreme sacrifice and was a direct affront to Sikh religious values and the core philosophy of Guru Teg Bahadur.

He stated that the presentation at the government’s event struck a blow to both the concept of martyrdom and the revered Sikh code of conduct (Gurmat Maryada).

Dhami emphasised that the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur holds a unique and unparalleled place in the religious history of the world.

"Therefore, any event organised to mark this centenary must align strictly with Sikh traditions, reverence, restraint, and the spirit of Gurbani. However, by turning this solemn occasion into an entertainment affair, the Language Department of Punjab has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community," he said.