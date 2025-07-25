Controversy erupts over 'singing and dancing' performances at Guru Teg Bahadur martyrdom anniversary

CHANDIGARH: A major controversy has erupted over the inclusion of dance and musical performances in an event to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Srinagar.
The event was organised by the Language Department of the Punjab Government in association with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.
It has drawn sharp criticism from Sikh bodies like the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which are objecting to 'singing and dancing' on the occasion.
Famous Punjab singer Bir Singh tendered an unconditional apology to the Akal Takht (Highest Temporal seat of Sikhs) over the faux pas.
The event was part of a series of government initiatives to mark the centenary, featuring singers and dance performers, provoking outrage within the Sikh community, particularly on social media.
The videos have gone viral on social media along with a symbolic picture comparing the massacre of Sikhs during the Mughal period with a picture of singing and dancing at an event organised by the government on July 24.
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the incident.
He said that the manner in which the event was conducted was against the sanctity of the guru’s supreme sacrifice and was a direct affront to Sikh religious values and the core philosophy of Guru Teg Bahadur.
He stated that the presentation at the government’s event struck a blow to both the concept of martyrdom and the revered Sikh code of conduct (Gurmat Maryada).
Dhami emphasised that the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur holds a unique and unparalleled place in the religious history of the world.
"Therefore, any event organised to mark this centenary must align strictly with Sikh traditions, reverence, restraint, and the spirit of Gurbani. However, by turning this solemn occasion into an entertainment affair, the Language Department of Punjab has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community," he said.
He reiterated that this is precisely why the SGPC has always maintained that Sikh centenary events and festivals should be organised by Sikh institutions, not governments, as official departments lack the sensitivity and understanding to follow the Sikh code of conduct appropriately.
"The recent act by the Punjab language department has validated SGPC’s concerns and demands immediate attention from the Punjab Chief Minister, urging the government to restrict itself to developmental and supportive responsibilities,’’ he said.
Dhami further said that Sikh Gurpurbs and commemorative events are not casual celebrations or entertainment festivals but spiritual occasions dedicated to the teachings of the Sikh faith.
"Activities such as dancing and singing performances are not only violations of Sikh principles but also disrespectful to the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadar,’’ he said.
He called on the Punjab Government to issue a public apology for such a serious misstep and pressed to issue clear and strict guidelines to prevent such occurrences in the future.
Singh said that he met the Jathedar of Akal Takht and tendered an unconditional apology, and also wrote a letter expressing deep remorse for the incident.
"I arrived in Srinagar directly from Australia, and upon reaching there, our phone networks and other services stopped working. The biggest mistake was made by my management, who did not provide me with accurate information about the program,” he said.
Singh said, "Earlier, we had already done a few commercial programs with the Punjabi Sahit Academy, and we started this program on the same lines. I went directly to the stage, and since all my attention was on the audience, I did not see the banner behind the stage. This is my mistake. I should have collected all the details about the program before performing. When we realised that the program was dedicated to the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, we immediately accepted our mistake, apologised to the sangat (congregation) and recited Salok Mahalla Nauvan.”
"I admit my mistake and have dismissed that management; we will never work with them in the future. This humble servant appeals to Akal Takht and the entire Sikh community that I am ready to seek forgiveness for the mistake I made. I accept whatever service you deem appropriate,’’ he added.