DRDO tests UAV-launched precision missile with modular warheads, dual-channel seeker

NEW DELHI: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday successfully conducted flight-trials of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3.

The success is seen as a major boost to India’s defence capabilities. According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the tested missile is an enhanced version of the ULPGM-V2, which had been developed and delivered by DRDO earlier. The present trials were carried out in the anti-armour configuration at the National Open Area Range (NOAR) in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

The MoD, in its statement, said, “The ULPGM-V3 is equipped with a high-definition dual-channel seeker that can strike a wide variety of targets. It can be fired in plain and high-altitude areas. It has day-and-night capability and a two-way data link to support post-launch target/aim-point update.”

“The missile is equipped with three modular warhead options: anti-armour to destroy modern age armoured vehicles equipped with Rolled Homogeneous Armour (RHA) with Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA); penetration-cum-blast warhead with anti-bunker application; and pre-fragmentation warhead with a high lethality zone,” the ministry added.