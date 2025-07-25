Family denies drug peddling allegations against tribal youth killed in crossfire in Jammu

SRINAGAR: The family of 21-year-old tribal youth Mohammad Parvez who was killed in cross firing in Jammu Thursday evening, has denied the police's claim that the deceased was a drug peddler and asserted that he was innocent.
“He is innocent. He was not involved in any wrongdoing. They killed him by firing bullets at him. He is totally innocent and has no links with drug peddling or drug peddlers,” said one of his female relatives. Parvez, who had got married a few months back, was allegedly shot dead by police during a cross-firing incident in Jammu Thursday evening.
According to the police, they were chasing suspected drug peddlers in Sure Chak area in Satwari area of Jammu. Police said there was firing against them and in the crossfire, Parvez was killed while another person escaped.
The Gujjar activist and lawyer Guftar Ahmad, while disputing the police claim, said not a single FIR was registered against Parvez. “See the condition of family. What will his wife do he got married 3 months back. Young Mohd Pervaiz was killed in an encounter last evening. Not a single FIR was registered on his name & he was declared criminal just for promotion,” Guftar posted on X.
He urged Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to take strong action against officials involved in the killing of tribal youth.“FIR has been registered in the killing of Mohammad Pervaiz. Administration has also announced Job & compensation for the family. 2 cops have been suspended. Hopefully J&k police will take strong action against culprits who are involved in the killing of Pervaiz. Police should set an example,” he said.
Zahid Parwaz Choudhary, State President, J&K Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Welfare Conference alleged that the selective killing of Gujjar youth in Jammu through fake encounters is deeply concerning and raises serious questions.
“We strongly condemn this intolerable targeting of our community across the State under the pretexts of encroachment, drugs, and cattle smuggling. This clearly reveals a strong conspiracy against us. What was the fault of Parvez Ahmed? Why was he murdered,” he questioned.
"Parvez's only fault was that he was a Gujjar, a young man from a leaderless community with no one to speak for him, which is why he was killed. Now, whoever speaks up for him will be charged under PSA or UAPA, while the one who kills will get a medal. If the officer who encountered Parvez is not dismissed and jailed, we will not remain silent (sic),” Zahid posted on X.
Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in a post on X said, "Mohammad Parvez, a tribal youth was killed by the police at Surat Chak Police Station in Satwari yesterday. He’s now been labelled as a drug dealer but even that may be the case we still live in a democratic country where justice is served through rule of law as opposed to khap panchayats or kangaroo courts. Sincerely hope the DG takes cognisance of this shocking incident by ordering a time bound impartial probe. We must not descend or condone a culture of extrajudicial encounters because that’s precisely what alienates people,” she said.
Former minister and BJP leader Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali said the inhabitants of the area and prominent community members have reached out to him stating that the deceased was not involved in any illegal activity.“This incident follows other recent incidents in Jammu, causing widespread outrage among the Gujjar community. The community demands a free, fair, and unbiased probe into the matter,” he said. The BJP leader urged Lt Governor, IGP Jammu and Divisional Commissioner Jammu to order a judicial investigation into the incident.