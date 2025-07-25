Family denies drug peddling allegations against tribal youth killed in crossfire in Jammu

SRINAGAR: The family of 21-year-old tribal youth Mohammad Parvez who was killed in cross firing in Jammu Thursday evening, has denied the police's claim that the deceased was a drug peddler and asserted that he was innocent.

“He is innocent. He was not involved in any wrongdoing. They killed him by firing bullets at him. He is totally innocent and has no links with drug peddling or drug peddlers,” said one of his female relatives. Parvez, who had got married a few months back, was allegedly shot dead by police during a cross-firing incident in Jammu Thursday evening.

According to the police, they were chasing suspected drug peddlers in Sure Chak area in Satwari area of Jammu. Police said there was firing against them and in the crossfire, Parvez was killed while another person escaped.

The Gujjar activist and lawyer Guftar Ahmad, while disputing the police claim, said not a single FIR was registered against Parvez. “See the condition of family. What will his wife do he got married 3 months back. Young Mohd Pervaiz was killed in an encounter last evening. Not a single FIR was registered on his name & he was declared criminal just for promotion,” Guftar posted on X.