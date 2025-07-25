Six children dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar

JHALAWAR: In a tragic incident that has sparked public outrage, six students were killed and over 30 others injured after a government school building collapsed in Peeplodi village of Manoharthana block, Jhalawar district, on Friday morning.
The students, mostly from Class 7, were inside the school when the building caved in. While five children died on the spot, a sixth succumbed to injuries during treatment. Several others remain in critical condition, according to medical officials.
Soon after the collapse, villagers and school staff rushed to the site upon hearing a loud crash. A rescue operation ensued, with locals and emergency personnel pulling children from the rubble. All injured students were first taken to Manoharthana Hospital.
“Thirty-five injured children were brought to our facility. Eleven of them were critical and have now been referred to the district hospital in Jhalawar for further treatment,” said Dr. Kaushal Lodha, medical officer at the Manoharthana Hospital.
Villagers allege the school building had been in a dangerous condition for months, but repeated complaints to the administration were ignored. A letter written earlier by BJP MLA and former minister Pratap Singh Singhvi, warning about unsafe school buildings in the area, has surfaced and is being widely circulated online.
Badrilal, a parent, expressed anger over the official apathy. “There were about 50 children in the building when it collapsed. I had warned teachers about the condition of the school many times, but no repairs were ever done,” he said.
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar expressed deep sorrow and announced that the government would bear the full cost of treatment for the injured. He also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, in a post on social media platform X, said, “The tragic incident of the school building collapse in Piplodi, Jhalawar is extremely heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to ensure proper treatment for the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and strength to their families.”
Former CM Ashok Gehlot also expressed condolences, urging the state to ensure strict accountability.
Jhalawar, a known political stronghold of former CM Vasundhara Raje, has seen a series of such incidents in recent months. Earlier this year, three children died in Bikaner after the roof of a water tank collapsed. In another case, a school wall collapse in Barmer's Chohtan block killed a student.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and extended condolences to the bereaved families.
Calling the incident “tragic and deeply saddening,” the Prime Minister said his thoughts were with the affected students and their families.
“The mishap at a school in Jhalawar, Rajasthan, is tragic and deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the affected students and their families in this difficult hour,” he said in a post on X.
Modi also wished a speedy recovery to the injured and assured that authorities were providing all possible assistance.