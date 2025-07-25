Four migrant workers from Bengal's Murshidabad allege assault in TN; file police complaint

KOLKATA: Four migrant workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district have alleged assault by locals in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur district earlier this month for speaking in Bengali, suspecting them to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh.

According to a police complaint filed in Murshidabad on July 18, the incident took place on July 15 when Sujan Sheikh, his brother Milan Sheikh, and two others  Sahil Sheikh and Babu Sheikh  were working at a construction site in Thiruvallur, after travelling to Chennai around three weeks ago in search of work.

"Some local residents confronted us, asked our names and where we were from. When they heard us speaking in Bengali, they started beating us with iron rods and sticks. They kept accusing us of being Bangladeshis," Sujan Sheikh told PTI over phone from his home in Murshidabad.

The workers were initially taken to a government hospital in Thiruvallur for treatment.

Sujan, who suffered a fractured hand during the alleged assault, had to undergo surgery and remains under medical care.

The labourers also alleged that they had earlier approached the local police in Chennai, but no action was taken.

"We have been travelling to Chennai for work for the last four years. Nothing of this sort has ever happened before. We are still in shock," Sujan said.

He also claimed that they were not paid for 11 days of work at the site before returning home.

Police in Murshidabad have acknowledged receiving the complaint, and said they are in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu.