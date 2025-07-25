From delivery boy to civil servant: Jharkhand youth fulfils dream after years of struggle

RANCHI: Rajesh Rajak, who had once worked as a delivery boy to raise funds for his studies, has finally cleared the Jharkhand Civil Services Exam it in his second attempt.

According to Rajesh, who has secured Rank 271 in the Jharkhand Civil Services Exam, declared early in the morning on Friday, he also had to work in private school to complete his graduation after his father expired just after he passed class 12 exams.

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has finally declared the result of the much-awaited Civil Services Examination 2023, where a total of 342 candidates has been declared successful for various administrative posts, with Ashish Akshat securing the first position.

Recalling his days of struggle, Rajesh informed that after the death of his father in 2017, he had lost all hope but continued his studies and completed graduation from Hazaribagh.

“Since, the financial condition of my family is not so good, I had to take up a job of a school teacher at a private school to complete my graduation. After completing my graduation, the world was hit by COVID-19,” said Rajesh Rajak. This proved to be a turning point in his life, he added.

“During the lockdown, I moved to Ranchi and started working as a delivery boy to support my family, but somewhere there was in mind that I have to do something in my life, before it gets wasted,” said Rajesh. The lodge, where I was staying, was full of students preparing for one or the other examination, which kept the urge of studying alive in his heart, he added.