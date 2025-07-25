From delivery boy to civil servant: Jharkhand youth fulfils dream after years of struggle

RANCHI: Rajesh Rajak, who had once worked as a delivery boy to raise funds for his studies, has finally cleared the Jharkhand Civil Services Exam it in his second attempt.
According to Rajesh, who has secured Rank 271 in the Jharkhand Civil Services Exam, declared early in the morning on Friday, he also had to work in private school to complete his graduation after his father expired just after he passed class 12 exams.
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has finally declared the result of the much-awaited Civil Services Examination 2023, where a total of 342 candidates has been declared successful for various administrative posts, with Ashish Akshat securing the first position.
Recalling his days of struggle, Rajesh informed that after the death of his father in 2017, he had lost all hope but continued his studies and completed graduation from Hazaribagh.
“Since, the financial condition of my family is not so good, I had to take up a job of a school teacher at a private school to complete my graduation. After completing my graduation, the world was hit by COVID-19,” said Rajesh Rajak. This proved to be a turning point in his life, he added.
“During the lockdown, I moved to Ranchi and started working as a delivery boy to support my family, but somewhere there was in mind that I have to do something in my life, before it gets wasted,” said Rajesh. The lodge, where I was staying, was full of students preparing for one or the other examination, which kept the urge of studying alive in his heart, he added.
But, as soon as the advertisement of the JPSC was out, he left the job of delivery boy and started preparing for the examination with all dedication and cleared prelims in his first attempt, but lagged in the Mains for a very small margin.
“It gave a boost to my confidence and my family members as well, who promised to support me if I wanted to go for another attempt. Then I appeared for the 11-13th JPSC and secured Rank 271,” said Rajesh.
When asked, despite from being a very humble background, what inspired him to take up the Civil Services Examination, Rajesh said that during his childhood one person in the adjacent village, where he lives, had cleared JPSC and got Police Services; the respect he was given after qualifying the examination really impressed him and he had made up his mind that one day he will also earn the same respect.
Talking about his future plans, Rajesh said that he will definitely try to give another try for better rank if he gets time from his job. Presently he has been given Jail Services.
Elated with her son’s success, Janki Devi, who works as a cook at a nearby government school, said that it is due to her son's hard work that he has secured a rank in JPSC.
“I am really proud of my son that, without the support of his father, he as succeeded in getting a rank in JPSC. It is all gods grace, my son has finally got a job,” said Janki Devi. This is a proud moment not only for us, but for the entire village and society, she added. Rajesh had already cleared the JSSC-CGL exam, but it is pending in the court.