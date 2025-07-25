Government bans 25 OTT platforms for airing obscene, vulgar content
NEW DELHI:The Centre has blocked at least 25 Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms for publishing obscene and vulgar content. The banned digital services--websites and applications--include Big Shots, Desiflix, NeonX VIP, Gulab App, Kangan App, Hulchul App, MoodX, Ullu and ALTT.
The action has been taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), and industry bodies such as FICCI and CII, and experts in the field of women rights and child rights.
"Utilising the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021, notifications have been issued to the various intermediaries to ensure that access to the concerned websites and apps is disabled," said officials.
According to the officials, the nature of Content available on these platforms includes sexual innuendos and, in some cases, long portions of sexually explicit scenes involving nudity, thereby being pornographic in nature.
"There was hardly any storyline, theme or message in a social context. A large portion of the content was obscene and vulgar. Depiction of nudity and sex in several inappropriate contexts including the relationships such as family relationships, etc...Content of the platforms in violation of section 67 of the IT Act, section 292 of the IPC, and section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Some platforms published sexually explicit content in violation of Section 67A of the IT Act," officials added.
The Government, in the past, received multiple references from the National Commission on Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in July and August 2024 regarding the platforms Ullu and ALTT.
Earlier, the web series ‘House Arrest’ was taken down by Ullu in May 2025 after intervention by the Ministry.
An advisory was also issued in February to OTT platforms to adhere to the Code of Ethics prescribed under IT Rules, 2021 and laws related to obscenity.
In September, a communications was sent to all 25 platforms, however they continued to publish obscene, in some cases pornographic content, said officials.
Five platforms which were blocked earlier in March 2024 started publishing obscene content on new website domains.
Action was also taken previously by the Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), a self-regulatory body headed by a former judge of the Supreme Court of India, and having membership of about 40 OTT platforms, including ALTT and Ullu.
"The Council found that some of the scenes were totally distasteful and bizarre, where sex and nudity were shown without any contextual justification just to augment viewership," the officials also said.
After it was found that ULLU removes or edits the web series for a temporary period and then either re-uploads or publishes the unedited version after a certain period, thereby attempting to circumvent the warnings.