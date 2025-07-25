Government bans 25 OTT platforms for airing obscene, vulgur content

NEW DELHI:The Centre has blocked at least 25 Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms for publishing obscene and vulgar content. The banned digital services--websites and applications--include Big Shots, Desiflix, NeonX VIP, Gulab App, Kangan App, Hulchul App, MoodX, Ullu and ALTT.

The action has been taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA), and industry bodies such as FICCI and CII, and experts in the field of women rights and child rights.

"Utilising the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021, notifications have been issued to the various intermediaries to ensure that access to the concerned websites and apps is disabled," said officials.

According to the officials, the nature of Content available on these platforms includes sexual innuendos and, in some cases, long portions of sexually explicit scenes involving nudity, thereby being pornographic in nature.

"There was hardly any storyline, theme or message in a social context. A large portion of the content was obscene and vulgar. Depiction of nudity and sex in several inappropriate contexts including the relationships such as family relationships, etc...Content of the platforms in violation of section 67 of the IT Act, section 292 of the IPC, and section 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. Some platforms published sexually explicit content in violation of Section 67A of the IT Act," officials added.