IMD issues orange alert as heavy rains lash Mumbai; disrupt traffic, trains

MUMBAI: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday morning, slowing down vehicular traffic and affecting some suburban train services on the Western Railway, officials said.

More showers are expected later in the day, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in the metropolis during the 24 hours starting 8.30 am, prompting the police to appeal to the public not to venture out.

The IMD has already issued an orange alert for Mumbai and all its neighbouring districts, barring Raigad, where a Red alert has been sounded for Friday.

Though it had issued a similar alert on Thursday, the city received moderate rainfall.

As per a 'Monsoon Report' of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city, Eastern suburbs, and Western suburbs have so far received an average rainfall of 29.40 mm, 29.44 mm and 18.88 mm, respectively. IMD's Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 22.4 mm and 23.9 mm rainfall, respectively.

Due to the rains since morning, with intense spells in between, vehicle movements on the city roads have slowed down.